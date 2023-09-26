Ras Al Khaimah to get its own Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa will move into Ras Al Khaimah with a property at the emirate’s Mina Al Arab development.

The opening is in partnership with developer RAK Properties and will include a 155-key resort, a Nikki Spa, Tone Gym and restaurants.

No opening date has been announced.



Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties said: “Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah by RAK Properties is a crucial milestone in our development of Mina Al Arab, aligning with our vision to offer a luxury lifestyle beachfront experience, embedded in the splendid natural environment of Ras Al Khaimah.

“The resort marks Nikki Beach’s first branded hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are delighted to offer visitors and investors their signature luxury lifestyle atmosphere in Mina Al Arab.”

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah will be designed by Gensler.

Gensler will follow the Barjeel guidelines set by the RAK Municipality, integrating local products and natural materials in all aspects of the building and its interiors, connecting with local artists to highlight the natural beauty of Mina Al Arab, and incorporating the latest sustainable technology in the design.

An up and coming ultra-luxury hub

Nikki Beach will be the third hotel within the RAK Properties hospitality portfolio, further enhancing the product offerings by adding this leading lifestyle resort brand. The resort will be operated and managed by Nikki Beach.

According to recent data, RAK achieved a record 1.1 million overnight arrivals last year, a 16 percent increase, including a remarkable 40 percent surge in foreign tourists. Ambitious plans are underway to expand the number of tourists to three million by 2030, supported by 19 new hotels from global brands such as Marriott and Anantara, marking a 70 percent increase in current inventory.

The developments form part of RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Mina Al Arab, offering a unique luxury lifestyle concept that will be the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah.

