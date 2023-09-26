Hilton adds The Plaza Doha to its LXR Hotels & Resorts portfolio

Hilton has announced the signing of a management agreement with Samrya Hospitality to welcome The Plaza Doha to LXR Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

The Plaza Doha has 290 rooms and suites, adorned with Parisian flourishes. Culinary options include an American bakery, a juice bar and The Courtyard restaurant. More outlets as well as a spa and wellness concept are set to open soon.

The hotel features an entire floor dedicated solely to a ballroom, meeting rooms and two board rooms for all business and event needs. Located on C-ring road, the hotel is positioned adjacent to various attractions such as Souk Waqif, and is a ten-minute drive from Hamad International Airport.

Etienne Gailliez, country general manager, Qatar, Hilton, said, “We are delighted to open The Plaza Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and add another jewel to our crown in Qatar.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to this stunning property where they can expect bespoke, individualised service, elegant interiors and beautiful guest rooms. With carefully curated masterpieces and custom-made chandeliers, it offers an exceptional experience where every detail has been meticulously designed to transport guests to a world of opulence.”

Sultan Ali AlKhayarin, group CEO, Samrya Hospitality, said, “This partnership with Hilton marks a defining moment for Samrya Hospitality, as we step into a new era of luxury hospitality in Doha, Qatar coinciding with the continuous preferences of guests and luxury aficionados who seek exquisite and distinctive cultural experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We believe that LXR Hotels & Resorts is one of the finest hospitality brands with the ability to deliver the highest level of unparalleled luxury and exquisite service quality which we aspire to bring to The Plaza, creating an unforgettable legacy of experiences, setting new standards of excellence for the world to admire.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East