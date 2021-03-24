Radisson signs for new property at Gatwick Airport

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of Radisson Red London Gatwick Airport – located in proximity to the terminal at the second busiest airport in the UK.

This is the second Radisson Red property at a UK airport.

Set to open in quarter three of the year, the hotel will offer 185 contemporary designed guest rooms, a bistro style restaurant and bar, a well-equipped fitness room, as well as social meeting spaces in bold design waiting to kickstart the fun.

Adela Cristea, vice president, head of business development UK & Ireland, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are very excited to strengthen our presence in the region with another Radisson Red property, bringing our UK & Ireland portfolio to 65 hotels and 15,000 rooms open and under development.

“We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration with Axcel Group, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests to this fun, upscale hotel at one of the most important airports in the UK.”

Designed to create memorable stays, the fresh, upscale Radisson Red hotel will offer both business and leisure guests the best starting point to any holiday or business meeting.

In September, Radisson Red Hotel London Heathrow opened its doors.

Radisson Red London Gatwick Airport will be located only a few minutes’ drive from the airport terminals, making it the ideal option for guests looking for a relaxing night’s stay before or after their holiday.

With excellent rapid connections to the city, the location is also perfect for business travellers visiting London or doing business with some of the global companies based in the area.