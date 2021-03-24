airBaltic to launch Dubai connections ahead of Expo 2020

airBaltic will be launching new scheduled flights between Riga and Dubai on September 1st.

The Latvian airline has scheduled to connect both cities with four weekly flights.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic: “Dubai for years has been one of the most significant unserved destinations from Riga.

“Now, with the Expo 2020 starting in October, we will offer a direct connection from Riga, which will be appreciated by many passengers across the Baltic region and Scandinavia.

“Additionally, the new route will provide an excellent connectivity further from Dubai International (DXB) to the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights between Riga and Dubai will be operated by the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Hanan Al Aleeli, ambassador of the UAE to Latvia, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first in-person global mega event since the pandemic began, which will be welcoming millions of visitors from all over the world.

“Therefore, the timing of these convenient and fast flights between Riga and Dubai before the event is exceptional, and will contribute not only to economic development, but also in creating further opportunities for political, cultural and people-to-people ties between the UAE and Latvia.

“Emiratis and Latvians themselves are what has created the demand for these flights, a direct result of the close relationship between our two nations.”