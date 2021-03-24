Jamaica seeks to rekindle the romance with new honeymoon promotion

Over the last year, many couples around the world had to cancel or postpone their wedding or honeymoon plans, but one thing we know is that – love is not cancelled!

In the spirit of romance, the Jamaica Tourist Board hs launched the ‘No Wedding, No Cry’ Jamaica Honeymoon Sweepstakes.

Couples who show proof of a wedding cancellation between April-December last year can enter to win an ultimate four-night honeymoon to Moon Palace Jamaica complete with their deluxe honeymoon package, roundtrip airfare, airport transfers and a romantic excursion for two.

“With world-class hotels and resorts, breath-taking natural beauty and a soothing tropical vibe, Jamaica continues to be the leader in Caribbean destination weddings and honeymoons,” said Camile Glenister, deputy director of tourism - marketing, Jamaica Tourist Board.

“In December, the World Travel Awards named Jamaica as the ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year and most recently, Jamaica launched a Wedding and Romance microsite, aptly named My Heart Beats JA.”

Housed on the JTB website, the My Heart Beats JA microsite is a repository of all things romance, providing solutions and options for anyone on the romance journey under the categories: Romantic Getaways, Getting Engaged and I Do.

Content across the microsite addresses consumer trends, including more intimate and private destination weddings, and provides details on the variety of romantic escapes Jamaica has to offer.

More Information

Entries to the No Wedding No Cry Sweepstakes must be submitted by April 12th.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 Contiguous United States (including DC), Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United Kingdom, who have the age of majority in his or her state, territory or providence of residence as of the time of the sweepstakes start date.