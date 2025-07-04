Hilton to Open Tenth Curio Collection by Hilton in the UK with New Signing in London’s Square Mile

Hilton has announced the signing of The Derby London City, Curio Collection by Hilton, as part of a franchise agreement with leading real estate developer and operator, Dominus.

Expected to open in early 2026, the hotel is set to be the tenth property to open under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand in the UK, marking another important milestone for the brand, following the recent announcement of Hilton’s 1,000th luxury and lifestyle hotel opening globally. The portfolio of Curio Collection by Hilton hotels, each with its own one-of-a-kind story, includes Lost Property St Paul’s London; The Trafalgar St. James London; The Caledonian Edinburgh, and The Fellows House Cambridge.

Nick Smart, vice president, development, UK, Ireland and the Nordics, Hilton, said, “Curio Collection by Hilton’s continued expansion in the UK is a testament to the popularity and commercial success of our forward-thinking lifestyle brand. We’re delighted to partner with Dominus on another exciting hotel project, which will undoubtedly become a popular addition to our portfolio, offering guests an elegant but unexpected retreat that encapsulates London’s heritage, while reflecting the vibrancy of a city which was recognised as the world’s top destination for 2025.”

The hotel, owned by Dominus and managed under its Dominus Hospitality platform, will breathe new life into a former office building on Great Tower Street in the heart of London’s main financial district, known as the Square Mile, proving highly convenient for business travellers. With the Tower of London and St Paul’s Cathedral within easy walking distance, and eight key London underground stations in close proximity, the hotel will also serve as a perfect base for those looking to explore popular London landmarks within the City and beyond.

Inspired by London’s historic banking district The Derby London City, Curio Collection by Hilton will offer guests an immersive experience that honours the past while catering to today’s discerning, independent traveller. Named after the famous bowler hat, the hotel features 237 guest rooms, including 10 suites with breathtaking views of London’s iconic landmarks, and interiors crafted with contemporary flair and quirky charm.

The hotel will also feature an all-day dining restaurant, coffee house and bar named Rycrofte’s, inspired by Sir John Rycrofte, Sergeant of the Larder to Henry VII and Henry VIII. This authentic and welcoming space will serve British cuisine overlooking St Dunstan in the East Church Garden, a historic churchyard in the heart of the City. Other amenities include a 24-hour state of the art gym, meeting rooms and private dining.

Preet Ahluwalia, chief executive officer, Dominus, said, “As owners and operators of Lost Property St Paul’s we knew we could leverage our expertise, in partnership with Hilton, to deliver another Curio Collection hotel in a prime location. Since we acquired the site on Great Tower Street in 2023, we’ve taken a sustainable design approach to refurbishing and upgrading the existing building, to create a hotel that pays tribute to the past and offers an exceptional guest experience in the heart of London. The Derby is an excellent addition to our growing hotel portfolio, and we look forward to welcoming guests in early 2026.”

The new hotel will also support the Destination City programme, which is the City of London Corporation’s growth strategy to position the Square Mile as a world-leading business and leisure location.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transportation Committee, Tom Sleigh, said, “The City of London’s new hotel stock will play a major role in realising the ‘Destination City’ growth strategy, by helping to accommodate the rapidly rising numbers of visitors and workers coming to the Square Mile, every day. I’d like to issue a warm welcome to Dominus’ and Hilton’s ‘The Derby London City Hotel’ which I’m confident will make a fantastic contribution to the City’s business, leisure and cultural appeal, for everyone.”

Guests at The Derby London City, Curio Collection by Hilton, can benefit from Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme. Members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences, and enjoy instant rewards and benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection and exclusive member discounts.

The Derby London City, Curio Collection by Hilton joins an existing portfolio of hotels managed by Dominus, which includes Lost Property St. Paul’s London, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton Bath City and Hampton by Hilton London City.