Norwegian continues to see recovery in European aviation

Traffic figures at Norwegian for August show a continued increase in the number of passengers.

The number of future bookings has also continued to increase in line with an expanding route network as more people are fully vaccinated and EU countries accept international Covid-19 certificates for travel.

Due to increased demand, Norwegian has further expanded the autumn season route offering.

“We are pleased with the positive increase in passenger numbers and demand.

“Everybody at Norwegian has worked incredibly hard to achieve these results and we will continue to deliver good customer experiences while running our business as efficiently as possible,” said Geir Karlsen, chief executive of Norwegian.

In August, Norwegian carried 790,220 passengers, one and a half times more than at the same time last year.

Compared with August last year, the total capacity (ASK) has increased by 129 per cent and passenger traffic (RPK) up 168 per cent.

Furthermore, the load factor in August was 73 per cent, an increase of ten percentage points compared with last year.

Based on demand, Norwegian has opened new routes to destinations in Europe this autumn.

From Bergen passengers can fly direct to Berlin, Krakow, Malaga, Alicante, Antalya, Chania, Copenhagen and London.

From Ålesund there is a now direct route to Alicante.

“We know that the pandemic can still affect people’s ability to travel, however, we will continue to adapt our network to the positive trend in passenger demand,” added Geir Karlsen.

Norwegian had an average of 38 aircraft in operation in August.