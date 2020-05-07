Radisson latest to unveil new hygiene protocols

Radisson Hotel Group has announced a new safety protocol.

The new program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures has been developed in partnership with SGS, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

The decision follows similar moves from Marriott, Accor, Kempinski and Sandals, among others.

One of Radisson Hotel Group’s highest priorities is the continued health, safety and security of its guests, team members, and business partners.

The company has conducted a thorough review of all existing health and safety processes and worked with a team of experts to develop and validate additional protocols.

These enhanced protocols, operational guidance and comprehensive health and safety procedures validated by SGS, will be adapted based on local requirements and recommendations, to ensure guests’ safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol will further strengthen Radisson Hotel Group’s existing rigorous sanitation, cleanliness and disinfection guidelines at hotels globally.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, we are committed to delivering a clean and safe environment for our guests and team members.

“The world has been fundamentally changed by Covid-19 so it is key that we strive to protect all who work, stay and partner with us as we re-open our doors to a new era of travel.

“To do this we have thoroughly examined all areas of the hotel experience, and we are proud to have partnered with SGS to create our Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program.” says Federico González, chief executive, Radisson Hospitality.

These guidelines include hand sanitising stations at all entrances, the use of personal protective equipment and protective screens, enhanced and recorded cleaning and disinfection frequency, social distancing in all areas of its hotels, including in the event facilities, training in local, Centres for Disease Control, or World Health Organisation recommendations and health guidelines, reiteration of food safety standards and comprehensive staff training.