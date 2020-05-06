Sandals unveils new cleanliness starts as guests prepare to return

As the company prepares to welcome guests back to the Caribbean, Sandals Resorts International has introduced new Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness in an attempt to build trust with holidaymakers.

Building on its existing practices, the programme is designed to guarantee cleanliness standards amid changing consumer expectations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At Sandals Resorts, cleanliness and safety have always been priority number one.

“Our loyal guests and incredible team members are part of the Sandals family, and we take care of our family.

“Their health and safety are our focus,” said Gordon Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts.

“We want our guests to not have to worry about a thing so they can enjoy the luxury included holiday they’ve trusted in time and time again.

“We’re doing everything we can to offer peace of mind during a time that has been difficult for the entire world, and that is why we have continued to evolve our protocols to maintain an even safer, healthier stay.”

Sandals’ Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness will include several pre-emptive cleanliness measures that safeguard the guest journey from arrival to departure, including additional health and well-being requirements across all points of contact on resort.

New measures include in-room check-in, additional room sanitation and temperature checks for staff.

