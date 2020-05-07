Princess Cruises cancels summer season

Princess Cruises has cancelled a number of cruises through the end of the 2020 summer season.

The line said reduced flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel made the decision unavoidable.

All remaining Alaska cruises on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess for the summer season have been scrapped, along with European and transatlantic cruises on Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess.

Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said: “As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise holidays for our loyal guests.

“Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability and many popular cruise ports are closed.

“It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit.”

Summer Caribbean cruises and all Canada & New England cruises on Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess have been cancelled, while summer to autumn cruises departing from Japan on Diamond Princess have also gone.

Australia-based cruises on Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess through August have been cancelled, while July cruises sailing from Taiwan on Majestic Princess and autumn cruises sailing to Hawaii and French Polynesia on Pacific Princess through November have also fallen victim to the coronavirus.