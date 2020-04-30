Kempinski boosts hygiene standards as hotels begin to reopen

Kempinski has launched what it is calling ‘white glove service’ to boost confidence in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As some hotels under the flag begin to reopen, the company said the new standards will keep properties in line with regional health and safety regulations as they evolve.

“It is crucial to us to continue delivering service on the highest level true to our Kempinski heritage as this is what we stand for,” explained Benedikt Jaschke, chief quality officer, Kempinski.

“While we need to give guests full confidence in the cleanliness and disinfection of our premises and reflect the seriousness of the current situation in all aspects of our daily operation, we are eager to continue and even surpass our dedicated service à la Kempinski.”

To fully support the execution of service, a comprehensive guidebook has been launched by the operational strategy and quality management team at Kempinski.

The 50-page document advises staff to carry gloves during all guest interactions, as well as detailing compliance with government regulations on masks.

Both have been produced for Kempinski by Italian hotel uniform designer Maurel, carrying the patterns of the Kempinski flower print.

Masks and hand sanitiser will also be added to guest rooms.

All furniture in public areas has been rearranged to adhere to social distancing rules

“The list of measures to be taken is long and very complex,” said Jaschke.

“But appropriate and strictest hygienic standards on a very high level are key to reassuring our valued guests that a stay at any Kempinski hotel worldwide during or post coronavirus lockdown offers an environment of full safety in any respect without sacrificing our high standards of professional luxury service.”