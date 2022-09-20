Radisson Hotel Group opens first Radisson Individuals hotel in Poland

Radisson Hotel Group announces the opening of Andersia Hotel & Spa Poznań, a member of Radisson Individuals, marking the brand’s debut in Poland.

The Group’s current Polish portfolio consists of 17 hotels in operation, with further openings planned in the coming months to grow the portfolio in market to 23 hotels, representing more than 5,200 rooms in operation and under development.

Poznań is considered by many the historical capital of Poland and one of the oldest and most picturesque cities in Poland. Located on the River Warta, Poznań is an important cultural center and thriving business hub for the region. The city is one of the four historical capitals of medieval Poland and is known for its numerous heritage sites, including the Renaissance Old Town, Poznań Town Hall, and the Poznań Cathedral, dating back to the 10th century. The city also hosts the Poznań International Fair, the biggest industrial fair in Poland and one of the largest fairs in Europe. Poznań is also a foodie capital known for its famous St. Martin’s croissants with white poppy-seed, vanilla, and cream filling.

Andersia Hotel & Spa Poznań, a member of Radisson Individuals is located on one of the city’s main squares, Plac Andersa, and is easily accessible from both the airport and major local transportation hubs. Both the main train station and bus station are approximately a 10-minute walk away. Hotel guests will enjoy easy access to the main attractions of Poznań, including Old Market Square and the historic Town Hall with the legendary goat shows at midday every day, as well as the biggest park in the city, Park Cytadela, Parish Church of St. Stanislaus, and shopping center Stary Browar.

Andersia Hotel & Spa Poznań, a member of Radisson Individuals is located in the heart of the financial center of Poznań, close to Stary Browar Shopping Mall and Art Center, and just a 15-minute walk from the International Poznań Fair. The hotel is a modern business venue which offers 172 spacious and elegant rooms, from premium rooms to superior suites with panoramic views of the city. The hotel’s architecture and design are a balance of contemporary style with natural materials, such as wood which are combined with accent elements, designer furniture, and thoughtful lighting. The hotel occupies 9 floors of a 19-story skyscraper which is one of the city’s showpieces and a place where prestigious events are organized.

Andersia Hotel & Spa Poznań, a member of Radisson Individuals offers 1800 m2 of multi-purpose conference space with 10 rooms suitable for high-level business events or conferences up to 800 people, as well as private meeting rooms for smaller meetings and training sessions. The Flavoria restaurant serves breakfast and is open in the afternoon and evening serving traditional Polish and European cuisine. Leisure facilities include a fitness center, as well as the Harmonia Wellness Club & Pool which features a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a Finnish natural wood sauna.

Przemysław Konieczyński, General Manager, says: “I am delighted that I can be a part of this amazing transformation of hotel Andersia. Andersia Hotel & Spa Poznań, a member of Radisson Individuals is a unique property with strong potential to grow and welcome more guests to discover Poznań for business and leisure. We have a strong proactive team who will make sure that every moment matters.”

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Andersia Hotel & Spa Poznań, a member of Radisson Individuals is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.