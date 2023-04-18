Radisson Hotel Group introduces its Radisson brand to the historic UK city of York

The first Radisson hotel in the North of England has opened its doors in York, a city steeped in Roman, Viking and medieval history, and considered one of England’s most beautiful cities showcasing an eclectic mix of architecture through the ages.

Previously known as Park Inn by Radisson York City Centre, the riverside property has undergone an impressive transformation to become Radisson Hotel York.

Radisson Hotel York is the first Radisson-branded hotel to open in the north of England and the second in the UK, joining Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow. York is famous for its ancient city walls, inside which visitors can find more attractions per square mile than any other UK city, including museums, galleries, festivals, as well as historical and cultural landmarks such as York Minster, the National Railway Museum, Jorvik Viking Centre and The Shambles, one of the best-preserved medieval shopping areas in Europe featuring cobbled streets and overhanging buildings.

Originally built in 1969, Radisson Hotel York is an eight-story city center building that sits on the banks of the River Ouse and is the second tallest building in York, preceded only by York Minster, offering unrivalled views of the city. The hotel features 200 welcoming guest rooms, offering a combination of business and leisure amenities to ensure guests feel at home. The renovation has introduced new flooring, furniture and soft furnishings as well as the addition of self-service check-in desks. There is also new décor, showcasing neutral tones and sleek design throughout the hotel, reflecting the Radisson brand’s Scandinavian roots.

The Paddle Room restaurant is a nod to the history of its location, where boats once passed exchanging goods, all powered by hand or paddles. Roman jetties, wharves, and warehouses have all been uncovered on banks of the River Ouse. Now a welcoming and cozy restaurant, The Paddle Room offers sharing plates including mushroom arancini, salt & pepper squid and, a local classic, Yorkshire pudding. It also serves pub classics such as fish and chips as well as grazing boards, with multiple vegetarian and vegan options.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Radisson Hotel Group in Western & Northern Europe, says: “We’re thrilled to expand our UK portfolio with the opening of another Radisson-branded property and introduce the brand to the north of England, in the charming city of York. The hotel’s central location is an ideal setting from which to explore York’s rich and fascinating history.”

Radisson Hotel York offers a range of flexible and versatile meeting and function spaces to cater for a wide range of events, such as large conferences of up to 400 people, gala dinners, or training sessions, complete with a dedicated on-site meetings and events team. Other hotel facilities include a gym for residents and parking spaces for up to 51 cars. All guest rooms are fitted with Chromecast technology so guests can access their Netflix account and other streaming services.

Dinesh Kunder, General Manager of the hotel, says: “The hotel’s renovation brings an elevated offering for the local community as well as for the 8 million plus visitors travelling to York for business and leisure every year. We are proud to offer a relaxing and calm environment for guests to unwind and enjoy our Scandinavian-inspired design combined with our warm and welcoming Yorkshire hospitality.”