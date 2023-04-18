JETBLUE AND DISCOVER THE WORLD BROADEN RELATIONSHIP TO 5 EUROPEAN MARKETS

On the back of announcing daily transatlantic services to New York (JFK) and Boston from Amsterdam, JetBlue has expanded its partnership with Discover the World.

The agreement will provide full GSA sales and marketing services supporting the Benelux travel trade with flights starting later this summer.

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development for Discover the World commented, “We are delighted to grow our trusted partnership with JetBlue to now five European markets: Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and France. The Discover team plays an integral role by offering our award-winning expertise to successfully launch and develop sales on the competitive transatlantic route network.

Our teams are in place supporting travel trade partners with five flights daily from London (LHR & LGW), daily flights from Paris (CDG) launching in June and Amsterdam (AMS) starting this summer! It is truly an exciting time to be partnered with JetBlue while they expand internationally and bring their innovative product offering to European markets.”

Maja Gedosev, JetBlue’s General Manager for Europe said, “We are very excited to be launching Amsterdam this year. Following the successful partnership in the UK and France, it was a natural step for us to expand our work with Discover the World in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg markets. We are now focused on building a strong team based out of Amsterdam that will support our work in the region and have already started to reach out to the key industry and travel trade stakeholders to introduce JetBlue, our game changing transatlantic product and low fares.”

For Benelux travel trade enquiries email [email protected]

