Radisson plans major Asia Pacific expansion

Radisson Hotel Group has announced its APAC Expansion Plan – a major initiative that will unleash the power of its diverse brands and partnerships to drive 400% growth across the Asia Pacific region by 2025.

The APAC Expansion Plan will enable Radisson Hotel Group to increase its regional footprint in Asia Pacific. By 2025, it will add 1,700 hotels and resorts to its current portfolio of over 400 properties. It will aim to achieve this through a combination of organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, master license agreements, and leases in key locations.

Focused on five strategic growth markets, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, the plan builds on existing initiatives to harness the vast potential of China with Jin Jiang and its subsidiaries, both as a destination and an important source of outbound business. In India, Radisson Hotel Group is one of the most recognized and respected hospitality companies, with a portfolio of 100+ properties in operation across more than 60 locations nationwide. To further propel its holding in the Indian market, the Group will leverage its deep existing relationships and seek new strategic partnerships to strengthen its status as the hotel provider of choice in the country.

In Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australasia, the establishment of new dedicated Business Units in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Sydney will see the Group build local development and operations teams that offer local language and expert support capabilities in core markets, strengthening Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to the Expansion Plan.

As a result of bolstering its on-the-ground presence in these markets, owners will have access to an expanded collection of brands. The Group has a portfolio of nine distinct brands, and a recently announced brand extension, Radisson Individuals Retreats for the Indian market.

In select markets across Asia Pacific, the Group has rights to develop and manage the 7 Days and Metropolo brands, through individual master license agreements with affiliates of Jin Jiang. Targeting its upscale and mid-scale growth segments, in Australasia and select markets in Southeast Asia the Group has also retained exclusive license rights to develop and manage the Golden Tulip brand from Louvre Hotels Group and additional (non-exclusive) rights to the Kyriad and Campanile brands. India, Indonesia and Korea remain under the direct management of Louvre Hotels Group.

With new or revitalized brands in the portfolio ranging from economy to luxury, Radisson Hotel Group will now be able to customize its development strategy to partner with owners and investors in every market segment and location.

On the APAC Expansion Plan, Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group commented, “Our plans for the APAC region represent one of the most important milestones in our company’s history. Focusing on Asia Pacific’s most dynamic destinations and introducing multiple new brand options will present outstanding opportunities for expansion. Asia is home to many of the world’s largest populations and fastest-growing economies; as the world reopens, travelers from across Asia will play a pivotal role in the global recovery. We look forward to working with our parent company, Jin Jiang International, and all of our partners around the region as we usher in an exciting new era of hospitality.”

The APAC Expansion Plan represents the latest phase of Radisson Hotel Group’s five-year transformation strategy. The company has already undertaken significant investments and rolled out new brand architecture, state-of-the-art IT systems and more personalized guest experiences, as it strives to become one of the top three hotel companies to owners, guests, and talent.