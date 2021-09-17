Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla opens in Spain

Set on a palm-tree lined, pedestrian square, Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla has opened its doors to welcome the exceptional to Spain.

The property becomes the first from the brand in the country.

Located in the heart of Seville and on the doorstep of royal palaces, theatres and museums, the five-star hotel proudly presents innovative Spanish cuisine by Michelin star chef Eneko Atxa and chef Manuel Berganza.

The elegant design draws inspiration from the city’s history and mix of architectural styles throughout its guest rooms, restaurants and rooftop bar and pool, as one of Spain’s most prestigious hotel projects.

The launch of the hotel is part of Radisson Hotel Group’s ambitious growth plan in Spain and the group’s first hotel opening in Spain under the Radisson Collection brand, renowned for offering exceptional service and guest experiences.

“Radisson Collection brings together emblematic hotels in unique locations worldwide that stand out for their exceptional style and authenticity.

“They are designed to be different in each of the cities where they are located such as Moscow, Milan, London, Copenhagen, Bodrum and Shanghai,” explains Federico González, chief executive of Radisson Hotel Group.

“Seville is a perfect destination to introduce the first property of this brand in Spain.”

There are currently more than 40 Radisson Collection hotels – in operation or under development – worldwide present in over three continents.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla has 89 rooms, including five suites–two of them being penthouse suites with private spacious terraces and spectacular views – a pool, solarium, gym and two exclusive restaurants.

The 89 rooms and suites are designed to be restful and stylish.

The refined palette of bronze fittings, translucent glass, marble and parquet floors is accented by soft blue furnishings.

On the walls, black and white photographs of Seville have been curated to celebrate the architecture and urban life of the city.

Bathrooms feature round mirrors and a custom-designed vanity by the architects; the curve of its bronze drawer echoes the architecture of the hotel.