Amadeus to showcase full Hertz inventory around the world

Amadeus has announced a new agreement with the Hertz Corporation to provide travel agencies and travellers around the world access to the car rental company’s full inventory across its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands.

Travel advisors will have at their fingertips, Hertz’s approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Additionally, Hertz is also the first vehicle rental provider to leverage open technology through XML to offer options and features with more agility.

Peter Altmann, head of mobility and insurance, Amadeus, said: “At Amadeus, we believe in choice.

“Our goal in mobility is to help car rental providers personalize their offers in the most dynamic way possible and to distribute their content and fares through the Amadeus Travel Platform with accuracy, flexibility and speed.

“With our advanced technology capabilities, Hertz can offer travel agents and travellers the latest features in a much faster, more agile way.”

Through this agreement, Hertz will gain access to Amadeus’s suite of digital media and business intelligence products to reduce cost and improve fleet management.

Amadeus Revenue Integrity will process Hertz reservations to identify potential duplicate and non-productive reservations.

This will allow Hertz to release inventory that will not be rented and resell it.