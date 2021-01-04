Rabbie’s launches new tours across UK and Ireland

Rabbie’s has released new tours, featuring remote destinations like Bullers of Buchan to see puffins and Tranent for a tipple at the distillery known for the Edinburgh Malt.

With an extensive 2021 programme of itineraries, the tour operator travels across the length and breadth of the UK and Republic of Ireland with a selection of over 100 trips.

Bookable from January, highlights of the new itineraries include trips to enjoy Scottish delicacy Cullen Skink, whisky and gins tastings and a chance to enjoy the glorious beaches on the Emerald Isle.

Heather Reekie, director of marketing and sales at Rabbie’s, commented: “Our new itineraries, coupled with customer favourites set the benchmark for off-the-beaten-track tours, that for 2021 will take Britons out of city centres into the little-explored communities and heritage spots across the country.

“Ensuring full immersion of community, culture and the beauty of the countryside is what Rabbie’s does best, while responsibly giving back to the communities we travel in.”

With social distancing measures in place, reduced group sizes and increased cleaning measures, Rabbie’s offers worry-free journeys.

