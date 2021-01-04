ABTA places members at heart of new Travel with Confidence campaign

ABTA members are at the heart of the second phase of the Travel with Confidence national advertising campaign from the body, which launches across social media channels from today.

A full video advert for Facebook and a shorter version for Instagram have been created from a series of ‘selfie’ videos submitted by a range of members – from retail travel agents, homeworkers, and tour operators – talking about the support, expertise and protection that comes from booking with the group.

From taking the very best care of their customers every step of the way, to using their extensive knowledge and travel experience to ensure every customer has the best holiday, the videos use real quotes from members to explain how important it is for consumers to book their long-awaited holidays with travel professionals they can trust.

In addition to the launch videos, which will be promoted on Facebook and Instagram until the end of February, ABTA has created six-second-long ‘bumper’ adverts and gifs which show the extra benefits, added value and peace of mind that ABTA Members offer their customers.

These adverts and animations will be running across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube during January and February.

This latest phase of the campaign is in addition to 30-second radio adverts which have been running across streaming services and commercial radio stations Capital and Heart since December, letting consumers know they can book with confidence when they see the ABTA logo.

ABTA is also encouraging consumers to get excited about their travel plans for the year ahead with a new competition which launched on January 1st.

Using the hashtag #MakeMoreMemories, consumers are encouraged to comment on ABTA’s social media posts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with details of where they are planning to book a holiday to in 2021 to be in with a chance to win a pair of Apple Airpod Pros.

Graeme Buck, director of communications at ABTA, said: “After a tough 2020, many people are really looking forward to taking a break.

“Those thinking about their holiday plans for the year ahead will be keen to turn to travel professionals they can trust to help them find the best holiday for them.

“We wanted to invite our fantastic Members to explain in their own words why their personal service, incredible breadth of knowledge, and tireless support means their customers return to them each year to book their holidays.

“We’ll be reminding the public that they can book with confidence when they see the ABTA logo, knowing that they will have access to the support and expertise provided by ABTA members.”