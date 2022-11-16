Quito, the green space that encourages you to enjoy adventure tourism

For the most adventurous tourists, Quito is the top destination for sports activities and getting out and about in nature. The capital of the centre of the world invites you to explore it with bike rides, rural parishes and incredible rivers.

Trekking

The extensive forests and impressive mountains offer everything from short, easy trails to hiking routes that will take you a few days. The Condor Trek is one of Ecuador’s most emblematic trails, taking you across the Antisana, Sincholagua and Cotopaxi volcanoes.

Yanacocha offers a unique experience thanks to the mist that lingers over the chaparral (shrubland) forest. It looks like something straight out of a fairytale!

Pichincha offers an eight-hour trail where you can admire the Rucu and Guagua Pichincha volcanoes, as well as peaks such as Cruz Loma, Cerro Ungüí and Cóndor Huachana.

Camping

Quito offers travellers rural parishes and reserves where they can spend the night embraced by nature.

Píntag parish is an ideal spot to camp and admire the sunset. It even offers the opportunity to go horse riding or enjoy group hikes.

The Pululahua Geobotanical Reserve is the only protected area in the country that is categorised a “Geobotanical Reserve”. This is another special place to camp out and learn about the wide variety of flora and fauna the region has to offer.

Bear watching and bird watching

Quito is one of the most diverse cities on the planet, and bird watching brings thousands of tourists to Quito each year.

The Maquipucuna Reserve and the Cayambe-Coca National Park are home to one of

Ecuador’s most emblematic animals, the Spectacled Bear. These are both must-see spots if

you want to observe various specimens and enjoy being out and about in nature.

Recreational fishing

Recreational fishing is a perfect activity to enjoy as a family. Put yourself to the test and connect with nature. Secas, Micacocha and Loreto lagoons are just some of the spots where you can enjoy this sport just a few kilometres from the city.

Mountain biking

Quito is an incredibly sought after mountain biking destination. Its numerous hills mean you can ascend and descend on all types of terrain.

The El Chaquiñán route offers a special 22-kilometre trail tailored to beginner cyclists. If you’re up for a challenge, the Pacto-Santa Rosa and Pacto-Mashpi routes will put any athlete to the test.