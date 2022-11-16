Qatar Duty Free recognised for retail excellence at World Travel Awards

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has been named the ‘World’s Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022’ in the World Travel Awards. It was one of ten eligible nominees recruited from more than one hundred competitors for the accolade, which was presented at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Ceremony and Gala Dinner on 11 November.

The event took place at the Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Muscat, Oman. The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Last month, Qatar Duty Free was also named the Middle East’s ‘Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022’ by the World Travel Awards at the Ritz-Carlton in Amman, Jordan. Middle East regional winners progressed to the World Travel Awards Grand Final.

Qatar Duty Free Vice President Thabet Musleh said: “It is with great pride and pleasure to be awarded the World’s Leading Airport Duty Free Operator and the Middle East’s Leading Airport Duty Free Operator by the prestigious World Travel Awards. These awards are grand achievements and a testament to our outstanding retail offer and excellent customer services.

“It has been an enormous year of accomplishments and triumphs for Qatar Duty Free, and this award is a wonderful celebration of our major achievements. We look forward to welcoming you all to explore a new world of shopping at Hamad International Airport. This is just the beginning for many more victorious and successful years to come.”

As reported, Qatar Duty Free has officially unveiled its new retail and food & beverage offer at the impressive airport expansion. The new terminal offers more than 65 retail and dining outlets across its three levels.

