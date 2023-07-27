Premier Inn in hot demand this summer, with bookings up 20 per cent on last year

Premier Inn Middle East has seen a 20 per cent jump in room reservations this year, with the UAE the top source market for bookings.

Staycations are on the rise at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with bookings for June to September 2023 a fifth higher than the same period last year.

The top source market is the UAE, which accounts for one in every two reservations, followed by India, United Kingdom and Europe.

And bookings are likely to rise further next week, when Premier Inn launches another flash sale, with up to 30 per cent off room rates.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “Government campaigns such as Kids Go Free and #DubaiDestinations have further reinforced the UAE as a year-round destination for staycations and vacations. Our guests are taking advantage of seasonal events like Dubai Summer Surprises and our promotions on room rates, which always lead to a surge in demand. The relatively quiet period traditionally experienced at this time of year seems to be a thing of the past.”

Bookings are up at all Premier Inn hotels in the region, with Barsha Heights, Dubai Airport, Doha Airport and Abu Dhabi Capital Centre in particular demand.

