Quest signs Cycas partnership ahead of Liverpool debut

As it gears up to open its first European property in Liverpool this summer, Quest Apartment Hotels has appointed Cycas Hospitality as its independent hotel manager for Quest Liverpool City Centre.

The two extended-stay accommodation specialists have agreed on the framework to introduce European travellers to the successful Australasian apartment hotel brand and capitalise on the growing demand for alternative accommodation options to grow Quest’s presence across the continent.

Quest has over 170 apartment hotels throughout Australasia and intends to open eight to 12 properties in the UK and Europe over the next five years.

Quest is a member of the Ascott Limited, a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators spanning more than 170 cities across over 30 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA.

Paul Constantinou, founder and executive chairman of Quest Apartments Hotels, said: “The work we are doing to build a great team in Liverpool and laying foundations with expert strategic partners in Cycas Hospitality demonstrates our commitment to realising the potential of the extended stay market in the UK.

“Franchising is the cornerstone of Quest’s success, spurring our growth to become Australasia’s dominant player in the serviced apartment industry.

“Our strong franchise model is also one of Ascott’s key drivers of growth and contributors of recurring income.

“Bringing the Quest franchise to Liverpool is the first step of our international expansion plans.

“We will continue to leverage Ascott’s global network to bring Quest to more markets.”

In addition to the 200 jobs created during construction of its first aparthotel property in the UK, the £10 million Quest investment will create 25 part-time and full-time positions in the Liverpool area once the six-storey Quest Liverpool City Centre site opens its doors to the public in August this year.