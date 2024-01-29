HANDWRITTEN COLLECTION AIMS TO OPEN AROUND 25 NEW PROPERTIES IN 2024 AND BEYOND

Handwritten Collection, a midscale collection brand of Accor, celebrates its first anniversary in January 2024, with a burgeoning roster of charming and diverse hotels around the world. The brand first launched in January 2023, with the purpose of bringing together small to mid-size hotels that authentically reflect the character and warmth of the people who love and look after them.

Since then, Handwritten Collection has opened 12 curated hotels in the space of just 12 months. With around 25 hotels in the pipeline to open in 2024 and beyond and over 150 projects and leads under active investigation, Handwritten Collection is becoming one of the fastest-growing midscale collection brands in the world.

“Much like a handwritten note, the signature style of each host at a Handwritten Collection hotel is what guests remember and what really sets the brand apart,” said James Wheatcroft, Global SVP Midscale Brands, Accor. “This resonates strongly with travelers who are eager to experience their destinations more fully. Handwritten Collection taps into a growing desire for unique hotels with charm and personality, while delivering the assurance of Accor’s high standards of hospitality and globally renowned membership benefits.”

The hoteliers, or hosts, of the Handwritten Collection are passionate people who welcome guests into their world. The personal touches that each host shares with guests reflect their tastes, interests, and little quirks of their personalities. Guests discover these touchpoints at various moments throughout their stay. A culinary specialty, a unique cocktail, a design motif, or the welcome of a friendly pet – these are just a few of the ways Handwritten Collection hotels express the personal traits and passions of their hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We designed Handwritten Collection to support the growing number of independent hotels in the midscale segment who are keen to leverage the powerful benefits of a leading global hotel group, while retaining the unique character they have curated”, said Camil Yazbeck, Global Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy, Accor. “We are very pleased with the extremely positive response to Handwritten Collection from owners and partners in our first year, and we look forward to exploring many more new opportunities for Handwritten Collection across global markets, with high expectations for a fresh round of hotel signings in 2024.”

Collection brand hotels are proliferating around the world at a rate of 25% a year, with one of the highest growth rates in the industry today. The data supports the ambitious growth plan of Handwritten Collection.

Handwritten Collection was created in 2023 to bring together hotels with a unique personality, intimately reflecting the character and warmth of the people who love and look after them. Believing hotels are where genuine connections are made and authentic travel experiences are enriched, the hoteliers of Handwritten Collection invite travelers to experience a twist on traditional hospitality without turning it on its head. The guest experience at Handwritten Collection brings to life the spirit of the host, their tastes, their passions and the little quirks of their personality. Handwritten Collection is becoming one of the fastest-growing midscale collection brands in the world, with properties already opened in Australia, France and China. Handwritten Collection is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences.



https://all.accor.com/brands/handwritten-collection.en.shtml