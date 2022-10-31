Qatar Tourism receives 13 international awards for its Visit Qatar website & mobile application

Most recently, Qatar Tourism was awarded World’s Best Tourism Authority Website and Middle East’s Best Tourism Authority Website at the 2nd Annual World Travel Tech Awards 2022

Qatar Tourism (QT) has received a total of 13 international digital awards to date, a testament to its successful efforts to modernise digital assets and launch innovative, personalised, and data-driven experiences.

Most recently, Qatar Tourism was awarded World’s Best Tourism Authority Website and Middle East’s Best Tourism Authority Website at the 2nd Annual World Travel Tech Awards 2022. Voted for by travel professionals, media and consumers worldwide, these accolades recognise Qatar Tourism’s commitment to excellence.

This summer Qatar Tourism also won the prestigious Adobe Experience Maker Award 2022 in “The Orchestrator” category for outstanding customer journey orchestration across different channels, locations, languages, and platforms. The win was secured due to Qatar Tourism’s digital marketing efforts, which included the Visit Qatar’s Mobile Application and Visit Qatar Website, that are now available in eight languages - English, French, Italian, Arabic, German, Turkish and Spanish, and most recently Chinese. Qatar Tourism’s digital initiatives have reached more than 400 million people to date.

Furthermore, Qatar Tourism has also recently scooped up a bronze award for its Visit Qatar Mobile Application at the Digital Communication Awards 2022, which have been rewarding outstanding online projects and campaigns since 2011. QT’s Visit Qatar website was also shortlisted as one of the top five websites.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “We are delighted that our digital efforts continue to be recognised by leading organisations around the world. As one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world, it is imperative that we remain at the forefront of the travel industry. Understanding that personalisation is the future in travel needs, we designed our Visit Qatar Mobile Application to be a user-centric digital travel companion, personalising recommendations of nearby attractions and points of interest based on user preferences. Having such curated insights at the fingertips of our visitors helps to create a superior and memorable experience in Qatar.”

Moreover, Qatar Tourism received five digital awards at the Horizon Interactive Awards 2021, including ‘Best in Show,’ ‘Best Overall Mobile App,’ ‘Best in Category for Web Tows & Municipalities,’ ‘Best in Category for Web Travel and Tourism,’ and ‘Gold in Global Campaign for Social Media Strategy.’ QT has also received two dotCOMM awards – a Gold award for the Visit Qatar website and a Platinum award for the Visit Qatar mobile application – a reflection of the success of QT’s digital transformation, implemented to enrich the visitor experience and promote Qatar as a tourist destination.

Personalisation and tailoring content based on the user’s preferences has helped Qatar Tourism deliver more targeted, timely, and customised communications to travellers, in line with its 2030 Tourism Strategy.