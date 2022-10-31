Waldorf Astoria Chicago Celebrates the Opening of Brass Tack

Waldorf Astoria Chicago is pleased to announce the opening of its signature restaurant, Brass Tack, an American Brasserie with a Chicago twist. Helmed by Executive Chef Nicholas Marino, the restaurant features a strong focus on an approachable touch to Midwest sourced American cuisine. From lively dinners and power lunches to weekend brunch with bottomless Rosé, Brass Tack will serve as a dining destination for guests and locals alike.

Brass Tack’s inspired cuisine highlights only the best of regional cookery and ingredients. Continuing to play on the inspiration from the American Brasserie cuisine of the region, the restaurant has created a menu that highlights regional ingredients. The Brass Tack experience is rooted in authentic, honest food, with classic brasserie dishes brought to life with a contemporary spin.

Serving breakfast daily, standouts include Lobster Toast, butter poached lobster with truffle scramble on Ciabatta with hollandaise; Coffee Cake Pancakes with streusel, lemon-royal icing and vanilla latte creme anglaise; and Shakshuka Verde with roasted tomatillo, braised greens, poached eggs and ciabatta.

Weekend brunch serves a choice combination of breakfast and lunch items with Everlasting Rosé accompanied by live music from the Champagne Allstars.

The Brass Tack lunch menu features Chicken Confit with shaved vegetable slaw in a beet gastrique; Porchetta Dip, shaved porchetta, citrus and herbs provolone on a ciabatta with roasted pork jus and Agnolotti with wild mushrooms, ribiola cream, chive oil and basil blossoms.

The dinner menu features American classics such as PorterHouse Steak for two with marrow butter; Citrus Brined Half or Whole Chicken with chicken jus and citrus sea salt; and Whole Roasted Walleye with pea tendrils, sea salt and lemon oil, all straight out of the wood oven.

“As part of our property renovation, we are excited to debut Brass Tack and welcome guests and locals alike,” said Executive Chef Marino. “We’re proud to introduce our American Brasserie menu that focuses on classic dishes brought to life with a Chicago spin, using only the best seasonal ingredients, many from regional Midwest farms.”

Brass Tack offers a robust cocktail program developed by cocktail and couture manager, Miguel Sanchez Borrego, with a menu dedicated to signature martinis and classic cocktails with a sophisticated twist, complementing chef Marino’s cuisine. The menu pays tribute to Chicago’s history, honoring the city’s icons and landmarks, with the cocktail Oh Malort honoring Chicago’s most famous spirit.