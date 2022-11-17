Etihad Airways expects to welcome over 1.5 million passengers over the winter break

As visitors begin flying for the winter break and the many spectacular events taking place in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways looks forward to welcoming over 1.5 million travellers at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Shaeb Al Najjar, General Manager Hub Operations, Etihad Airways, said “There has never been a better time to experience Abu Dhabi, with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place this weekend and many more attractions to be enjoyed over the winter season. Football fans from around the world will also be flocking to the region ahead of the most exciting football event of the year. As a result, Etihad with its partners, is geared up and ready to host 1.5 million expected guests over the next six weeks. Visitors flying via Abu Dhabi will enjoy the experience from the moment they take off with Etihad’s award-winning Cabin Crew and hospitality.”

Guests flying with Etihad Airways can expect to fly with total peace of mind with services like its quick self-service bag drop facility. The service provides a faster check-in experience and can accommodate a greater number of guests who will then be able to skip the queues.

Once checked-in online, the self-service facilities allow travellers to seamlessly retrieve their booking, print the bag-tag and process their bags in less than two minutes.

Etihad Airways, has been awarded Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The accolade recognises the care and attention to detail the airline’s teams give to customers’ needs throughout their journeys.

The airline is preparing to welcome over 1.5 million passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport between 21 November and 08 January 2023 and advises travellers to follow below tips.

Etihad Airways travel tips

Get Verified to Fly and check-in online: For destinations with travel restrictions, travellers should visit ‘Manage my booking’ on etihad.com to upload their Covid travel documents. Approval will be shared by email giving passengers confidence that all required documents are in place. Approved passengers can check-in online and obtain their boarding card, then use fast-track ‘Verified to Fly’ desks at the airport, or the self-service facilities.

Early check-in: Effective from 21 November 2022 until 8 January 2023, guests will be able check-in 24 hours to 4 hours before their flight at the Staff travel centre located below Terminal 3 check in area. They will receive free Etihad miles or additional 5kg excess baggage, get complimentary 2 hours at the Skypark parking. The facility will be open from 10:00 am till 17:30 pm.

City check-in by Morafiq: Guests flying with Etihad will be able to seamlessly check-in at Morafiq’s city check-in facility at the Mina Zayed near the Corniche. The facility will operate between 9 am to 9 pm and guests can check-in from 24 hours to 4 hours before their flight. Purchase of excess baggage allowance, choosing and upgrading seats etc can be availed at the facility. The service starts from AED 45 per adult, AED 25 per child, and AED 120 for a family of four. The facility offers ample and free parking space. The location is well connected by public transport bus numbers: 9 and 44.

Arrive at the airport early: Travellers should check in online and arrive early to complete the airport formalities. During peak times, check-in opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure for non-US flights and two hours before departure for US flights. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure.

Use Home Check-in: For more convenient travel options, guests can also check in for their Etihad flight from the comfort of their own home by visiting etihad.com/homecheckin up to seven hours before their flight. This means passengers can check in their bags, choose their seat and collect their boarding pass and luggage tags from their home in Abu Dhabi. Once at Abu Dhabi International Airport, all non-transit passengers who have used the home check-in service can skip the queues bag-free, making the airport journey seamless. Luggage will need to be collected at the destination baggage belt.

Check the flight timing and departure terminal: Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, Etihad Airways will relocate check-in for Economy class guests travelling on selected flights. Please check the latest information on etihad.com or the Etihad application.

Flying to the US: Etihad passengers flying to the United States of America can benefit from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in Abu Dhabi International Airport, the only US immigration preclearance service in the region that allows passengers to clear US immigration while they are still in Abu Dhabi, meaning travellers can get home quicker and easier.