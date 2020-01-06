Qatar Airways unveils eight new routes for 2020

Qatar Airways has revealed its new destination plans for 2020 at the Kuwait Aviation Show.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways group chief executive, said: “The Kuwait Aviation Show is the perfect platform for us to kick start the New Year and unveil some of our exciting plans for 2020.

“Eight new destinations will be joining our network this year in addition to the recently announced gateways of Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Osaka, Japan.

“With these new routes, our operations will expand to 177 destinations around the world, reinforcing our position as one of the world’s most connected airlines.

“This ensures we can continue to provide our passengers more options and flexibility when planning their business and leisure travel.”

New destinations include Nur-Sultan, the recently renamed capital of Kazakhstan, which will welcome two weekly flights from March 30th.

Almaty, also in Kazakhstan, will see the launch of a twice weekly flight on April 1st, with the service increasing to four weekly flights from May 25th.

Cebu in Philippines, will welcome three weekly flights from April 8th, with daily flights to Accra, capital of Ghana, launching a week later on April 15th.

Trabzon, in Turkey, will see three weekly flights from May 20th, while Luanda, capital of Angola, will welcome four weekly flights from October.

Both Lyon in France and Siem Reap in Cambodia will welcome five weekly flights, from June 23rd and November 16th, respectively.