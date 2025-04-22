Qatar Airways to Unveil Arabic-Speaking Version of Sama at ATM Dubai

Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, is set to redefine the travel experience once again at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025.

Building on its reputation for pioneering digital advancements in aviation, Qatar Airways will offer visitors the chance to experience a suite of its industry-leading solutions at ATM Dubai 2025, including Sama’s AI booking, Qverse, Multi-Sensory Experience and Qsuite – Next Gen

Additionally, the airline will unveil Sama’s new Arabic-speaking capabilities, bringing enhanced accessibility and cultural relevance to the world’s first AI-powered digital human cabin crew.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We, at Qatar Airways, are delighted to participate in this year’s Arabian Travel Market to help shape the future of travel and connectivity. Our innovative approach to enhancing travel experiences is built on the spirit of collaboration, and we look forward to joining renowned industry leaders to advance our knowledge exchange.”

Join Qatar Airways at ATM Dubai 2025 and experience the next evolution in travel. Sama and the Qatar Airways team will be on-hand to assist guests and trade partners at the Dubai World Trade Centre, stand ME 1420 between hall 3 and 4, from 28 April to 1 May 2025.

