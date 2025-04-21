Skywards Everyday partners with EmCan to offer UAE customers more rewards

Skywards Everyday, an app that enables members to earn Skywards Miles all day, every day across various categories – has partnered with EmCan, the loyalty program of Emarat that rewards customers with EmCoins for every purchase of products and services across all Emarat stations, to roll out a two-way points conversion in which members can convert Skywards Miles to EmCoins, and vice versa. This new offering comes as Skywards Everyday continues to expand its brand partnerships, explore new categories, and enhance app features to reward members faster.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards and Mr. Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat; in the presence of Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and His Excellency Ali Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: We’re pleased to announce our first Skywards Everyday points conversion partner – EmCan by Emarat, a pioneering energy provider in the UAE. Our members can now convert EmCoins earned from purchases made at Emarat service stations into Skywards Miles; and convert Skywards Miles into EmCoins to unlock a new range of rewards across fuel, travel and lifestyle.”

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat, said: “At Emarat, we’re committed to enhancing our customers’ experiences by offering greater value and flexibility. We’re pleased to be the first Skywards Everyday points conversion partner, empowering EmCan members to convert their EmCoins into Skywards Miles and unlock a world of travel and lifestyle rewards. This collaboration reflects our dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions that make everyday purchases more rewarding.”

Convert Skywards Miles to EmCoins in five simple steps

Download the Skywards Everyday app from iOS App Store or Google Play Store .

Log-in using Emirates Skywards membership details and save up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards in the Skywards Everyday app.

Link your account to the EmCan account.

Select “EmCan” from the list of brand partners displayed.

And simply, select convert “Miles to Points” with a minimum transaction value of 2,000 Skywards Miles.

Convert EmCoins to Skywards Miles in five simple steps

Click here to download the EmCan app

Log into the EmCan app using your EmCan account details; and link your EmCoin account to your Emirates Skywards account.

Select “Convert Points,” and “Skywards Everyday” from the list of brand partners displayed.

Make sure to download the Skywards Everyday app and save at least one payment card in the Skywards Everyday app.

Start converting with a minimum requirement of 1,000 EmCoins*.

Emirates Skywards members can convert 2,000 Skywards Miles for 3,000 EmCoins to spend at service stations, fuel depots, Café Arabicca, Freshplus markets, Bakeria and at more than 155 locations across Emarat’s network. Emcan members can also convert 1,000 EmCoins to 100 Skywards Miles to spend on a wide range of benefits and rewards.

* Members must download the Skywards Everyday app and save at least one payment card to convert EmCoins to Skywards Miles.

Earn ‘on the go’ with Skywards Everyday

Skywards Everyday members can earn up to 1 Mile for every AED 3 spent with more than 400 brands across the UAE, including recently added popular brands such as Swarovski, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Lacoste, and Guess. The loyalty programme also recently partnered with Gate Avenue, offering members a chance to earn Miles with more than 70 retail partners including Cole Haan and Cara Jewellers.

With 35 million members worldwide, Emirates Skywards continues to offer its members unmatched rewards and benefits. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for flight tickets on Emirates and flydubai, flight rewards with other partner airlines, flight upgrades, gift cards, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money can’t buy experiences.

The loyalty programme was recently crowned as ‘World’s Leading Airline - Rewards Programme’ at the World Travel Awards 2024 - recognised for its extensive brand partnership portfolio and innovative offerings that enable members to ‘earn better’ and ‘spend better.’

For more information, visit emirates.com.