Qatar Airways to Launch FIFA World Cup 2026™ Travel Packages

Qatar Airways’ leisure division, Qatar Airways Holidays is set to launch unparalleled travel packages for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The much-awaited tournament will have 48 teams competing during the biggest World Cup ever with more than 104 planned matches across three countries and 16 host cities. The travel packages will include international flights, domestic flights, transfers to various cities, hotel accommodation in four and five-stars hotels, airports and stadium transfers, and match tickets. The packages are the first chance for football lovers and sport enthusiasts around the world to secure their seat at the historic FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Qatar Airways is the Official Global Airline Partner of FIFA for a multiyear partnership extending till 2030, committed to delivering excellence in connecting millions of fans seamlessly through Qatar Airways expansive network and world-class loyalty programme and hospitality.

As the official Global Airline partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, following the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar Airways Holidays serves as the authorised travel package provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and will launch these packages in phases in the build up to the tournament next year.

Qatar Airways Holidays and Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Mr. Steven Reynolds, said: “We are proud to be the authorised travel package provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and we are committed to delivering exceptional packages that will support fans from across the world in seamlessly traveling to and experiencing this highly anticipated tournament and world’s most renowned football spectacle. Our packages facilitate fans at every touchpoint from the moment they leave their homes until they arrive at the match. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can also collect Avios on these packages for future travel plans. This is a great time to register interest for the packages, so fans and enthusiasts around the world can be notified when the packages become available.”

Offered on a first-come, first-served basis, these packages provide convenience and accessibility through Qatar Airways Holidays’ user-friendly booking platform.

Since May 2017, Qatar Airways has been an integral part of FIFA’s global initiatives and continues to play a vital role in the development of football worldwide.

The partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026™ is part of Qatar Airways’ portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of UEFA, AFC, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Formula 1®, MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.

To register interest and get notified about the launch of the packages, visit: qatarairways.com/fifa26