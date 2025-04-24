Enjoy a Host of New Art Attractions in Hauts-De-France

Skip the crowds in Paris and head to the Hauts-de France region which sees a flurry of new art attractions this year. Enjoy a complete transformation of the Louvre Lens’ dedicated permanent collection - Galerie du Temps; the return of Lille’s biannual Lille3000 art festival with highlights including a Pom Pom Pidou exhibition and the recently reopened Musee Matisse in the artist’s hometown of Le Cateau-Cambresis.

Lille3000: A Fiesta of Art and Culture:

Lille’s bi-annual Lille3000 event returns this year and runs from 26th April to 9th November. First held in 2004, when Lille became the European Capital of Culture, Lille3000 has grown into a series of artistic and cultural events, showcasing the city’s diverse creativity. The 2025 ‘Fiesta’ brings together local and international artists with exhibitions, performances and installations celebrating the spirit of festivity in its various cultural and artistic expressions.

The festival kicks off on 26th April with a parade made up of floats, musicians, dancers and street performers that works its way through the heart of Lille before an evening fireworks display. Throughout the festival, there will be street installations by various artists throughout Lille as well as a wide range of dance, theatre, musical performances and workshops.

Pom Pom Pidou - Tripostal

Opening on 26th April, one of the highlights is the ‘Pom Pom Pidou’ exhibition at the Tripostal. This former mail sorting office - now become a cultural hub that is used for temporary shows - will display a huge selection of works from the Pompidou Centre, which has been closed for renovation. Highlights include pieces by Robert Delaunay, Italian futurists, Marcel Duchamp and a light projection by Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson.

Also, as part of the Lille 3000 Fiesta is a ‘Flemish Festivities and Celebrations’ exhibition at Lille’s Palais des Beaux-Arts. The Palais is one of the largest and most important art museums in France offering a collection that spans from antiquity to the 20th century. The exhibition will explore urban festivals and court celebrations in the 16th and 17th centuries through 100 works by artists such as Brueghel and Rubens.

Reopened Musee Matisse in Le Cateau-Cambresis

The Musee Matisse, in the birthplace of Henri Matisse in Le Cateau-Cambresis, is home to the third largest collection of his artworks in France. It reopened its doors at the end of 2024 after an extensive renovation. The artist, recognised as one of the great innovators of 20th century art, gave 80 of his own works to the museum, covering all his illustrious career.

One of the most poignant works on display is a large drawing of Matisse’s grandchildren, created during his later years. This remarkable piece was drawn while Matisse lay in his bed in Nice, using a piece of charcoal which he fixed on the end of a bamboo stick, to sketch the image on a canvas, hanging on the ceiling of his bedroom.

In 2002, the museum was extensively renovated and expanded. Since then, the collection has increased considerably - with nearly 400 works by Matisse, Herbin and Claisse as well as other artists who worked alongside Matisse. The reopening features new exhibition spaces and enhanced visitor experiences, positioning the museum as a must-see destination for art lovers.

Louvre-Lens Museum: A New Era for the Galerie du Temps

This year, the Louvre-Lens Museum unveiled a complete transformation of its iconic Galerie du Temps, its dedicated permanent collection, which offers visitors a unique journey through 5,000 years of history in art in a single open space. Combining eras, techniques and civilisations, the gallery shows a different perspective of the Louvre’s collections. For the first time since it opened in 2013, the museum changed the paintings and sculptures on display.

Other art highlights in the area include La Piscine Museum in Roubaix which is a real treasure. Opened in 2001, it was cleverly converted from a former art deco swimming pool and is now a fantastic art museum with sculptures, paintings, and textiles by famous French artists including Picasso. Around the pool, the old shower cubicles have been converted into display cases all lit through fabulous stained glass windows.

To find out more and to plan a visit to Hauts-de-France, visit Hauts-de-France Tourism