Minor Hotels Appoints Shobhit Khattri as Associate Vice President of Development

Minor Hotels, a global hospitality leader with over 560 properties in 58 countries, announces the appointment of Shobhit Khattri as Associate Vice President of Development for India, Nepal and Bangladesh as the group accelerates its expansion in the South Asian countries.

Based in New Delhi, India, Khattri reports to Omar Romero, Chief Development & Luxury Officer for Minor Hotels, and works closely with the Asia Business Development team. In his new role, he is responsible for identifying new development opportunities in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, managing the entire process from site identification to hotel openings, and driving the expansion of Minor Hotels’ brands, particularly in India. He also collaborates with the operations team to ensure projects meet brand standards and deliver operational efficiency.

A seasoned professional with more than 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Khattri has built an impressive career driving hotel growth strategy across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. He began his hospitality journey in 2008 with The Indian Hotels Company Limited, where he played a key role in expanding the TAJ brand across India, the Middle East and Africa. In 2011, he joined IHG to lead development in Southwest Asia, later overseeing development for IHG in the Middle East and Africa.

Khattri holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from Delhi University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from the International Management Institute, Delhi.

“We are very pleased to welcome Shobhit to Minor Hotels,” said Romero. “His deep understanding of the South Asian hospitality markets, coupled with his proven ability to lead complex development projects, makes him ideally suited to accelerate our growth in this important region.”

Commenting on his appointment, Khattri added, “I am honoured to join Minor Hotels at a time of exciting momentum and opportunity. The group’s dynamic brand portfolio and ambitious growth strategy align perfectly with my experience and aspirations. I look forward to contributing to the next expansion chapter in India.”

Minor Hotels’ entry into India’s luxury hospitality market was marked by the launch of Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur in November 2024 – the group’s first Anantara and first luxury property in the country. Celebrated for its immersive Rajasthani cultural experience, the 150-key hotel blends authentic luxury with traditional craftsmanship, including intricate Tikri work, gold-leafing, and stone carving by third-generation artisans.

Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur is just the beginning of Minor Hotels’ ambitious India growth strategy, which targets 50 new openings in the next decade, focused on the premium and luxury segments. Most recently, Minor Hotels signed of the first Avani-branded resort in India with Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort.

With a strong focus on destination creation, the group aims to introduce its Anantara, Avani, and NH Collection brands to untapped markets across India, leveraging hotel management agreements to deliver high-end, experiential stays that resonate with both domestic and international travellers as well as the select NH brand to tier-two and three cities as well as airport locations.