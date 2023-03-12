Qatar Airways marked International Women’s Day with first all-female freighter flight

Qatar Airways Group celebrated its staff with a week-long series of masterclasses, networking opportunities, and interactive tours of its various facilities curated for its female workforce in the week leading up to International Women’s Day.

Qatar Airways Cargo joined in the celebrations, and marked 5 March as the day of its first-ever all-female freighter flight. Its scheduled Boeing 777 freighter from Doha to Shanghai was operated entirely of a crew of made up of women. From the ground staff overseeing and handling the cargo, to the flight deck crew operating the flight, this is the first time a Qatar Airways Cargo freighter aircraft has operated with an all-female crew and all-female ground staff.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “In honour of International Women’s Day, we recognise the significant role women play in our airline and organisational culture. Since the inception of our airline more than 25 years ago, we have been fortunate enough to benefit from the expertise of accomplished female professionals who have left their mark on our company and helped us become the World’s Best Airline. This week was dedicated to uniting our female staff and supporting their growth within the aviation industry. We salute their contributions in helping us meet our organisation’s ambitious goals.”

To empower female staff and their growth in aviation, Qatar Airways began the celebrations with a simulator tour led by the airline’s female pilots, expanding their knowledge and expertise on flying. The airline’s female engineers conducted the tour for Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art hangar to ensure they gain a thorough understanding of one of the many vital facilities in the aviation industry.

Staff members were also given a tour of Qatar Airways’ Integrated Operations Centre to gain insights into the execution of the airline’s operations and learn about upholding safety and security at the highest standards. The activities incorporated a masterclass on Asian cuisine led by Qatar Airways’ world-class female chefs, and included sessions focused on women’s wellness and self-care, comprising of health awareness and yoga classes. The celebrations were concluded on 8 March with special giveaways organised in part with the Shafallah Centre, and a Women in Leadership Café session led by Harvard Professors.

With a focus on providing a cultivating environment for all its staff, Qatar Airways offers various opportunities throughout the year for its workforce to get inspired and develop their personal and professional journeys. Previously, Qatar Airways has launched its customised training programme under the name ‘Leadership, Future and Culture’ for national senior management to connect and develop their leadership skills.

