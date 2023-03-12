British Airways and American Airlines Unveil Bridge Bar at JFK Airport Terminal 8

British Airways and American Airlines are further enhancing the newly renovated Terminal 8 at JFK airport with the unveiling of the first of its kind, Bridge Bar.

Featuring a variety of non-alcoholic and spirited cocktails, including Aviation American Gin and Betty Buzz, the premium bar will be part of the Greenwich LoungeTM experience, within the joint premium Lounges offered by the two airline partners.

The new Bridge Bar is designed to celebrate the love of flying and offers customers a place to relax pre-flight, while enjoying delicious cocktails and mocktails. The cocktail menu features a variety of alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, including Aviation American Gin which infuses a blend of botanicals and is fronted by actor Ryan Reynolds; and Betty Buzz, a range of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers founded by actress Blake Lively.

Betty Buzz prides itself on using clean ingredients like real juice and no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners. Menu creations include drinks featuring one of five Betty Buzz flavors such as the tasty ‘Blushing Betty’ and the sparkling ‘Adventure Awaits’. Customers can also enjoy a range of non-alcoholic or spirited Aviation American Gin cocktail creations at their leisure.

Betty Buzz Founder Blake Lively said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the entire British Airways and American Airlines crew, as we celebrate the opening of this beautiful new lounge.”

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “Following our recent investment in our new JFK lounges – Chelsea and Soho – we are excited to unveil a new experience in the Greenwich LoungeTM. With Betty Buzz and Aviation American Gin, we have created the perfect space for customers to relax pre-flight, offering a varied and delicious cocktail selection and flavours to suit every taste.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The guest journey through the Greenwich LoungeTM experience culminates in the Bridge Bar’s open space that transports select customers to the Golden Age of Travel. The space has been created to offer a rich and sophisticated take on mid-century modern design with a classic 1960’s feel.

“We understand travelers are looking for a customized travel experience that starts on the ground and our joint premium lounges with British Airways give our customers the opportunity to do so,” said Kim Cisek, Vice President of Customer Experience at American Airlines. “The opening of the Bridge Bar and Tasting Room is the latest piece of our premium lounge experience at JFK.”

The Greenwich LoungeTM experience is part of the American Airlines and British Airways joint premium Lounges at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 8. The lounge now also features the new Tasting Room, formerly known as the Flagship® First Dining space. It features a soft refresh featuring a high-end tap room, making visitors feel like they are inside a beer tavern. Brooklyn Brewery, the Brooklyn-based leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution is the first brand featured in the space. Customers can relax and sip on an array of Brooklyn Brewery products, including beers on draft, and beer flights ahead of their travels. A lighter fare menu is also available to enjoy with their beer pairings including Beer Braised Bratwurst, French Onion Grilled Cheese, and a Beer Float dessert.

The Greenwich LoungeTM experience is accessible to British Airways Club customers, American Airlines customers traveling on Flagship® Business and AAdvantage® members with AAdvantage Platinum® status who are traveling on Flagship® Long Haul International itineraries, and oneworld Sapphire and oneworld Business Class customers.