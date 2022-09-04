Qatar Airways Kicks-Off Upbeat FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Campaign

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM kicking off in less than three months, Qatar Airways, FIFA’s Official Airline Partner, is celebrating the universal language of football by connecting global fans through music and innovation. Teaming up with the world-famous ‘We Will Rock You’ anthem that is sung passionately around every stadium

Qatar Airways’ latest campaign centres on an energetic and exciting TV commercial that celebrates the unforgettable journeys leading up to the FIFA World CupTM. The uplifting anthem reflects the airline’s firm belief that sport is a universal language that unites fans and transcends verbal barriers.

Fans are invited to view the commercial via the airline’s new virtual reality experience the Qverse -

By visiting www.qatarairways.com/FWC2022, users can access a hands-on experience in the virtual world on-board the Qsuite - the World’s Best Business Class seat, where they can watch the campaign on the virtual in-flight entertainment screen. During the immersive experience, users are also encouraged to play the Inflight Delight Game for a chance to win a FIFA World Cup™ travel package, inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our latest commercial expresses our anticipation and excitement for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, and captures our own enthusiasm about sports. We are fully geared up to fly in global fans to witness the greatest sporting show on Earth. Whether through travel, sport, music or innovation, we are dedicated to connecting fans and uniting the world in Qatar for what will be a truly unforgettable experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In August, Qatar Airways marked the 100-days-to-go milestone for the tournament by launching The Journey Tour in London, UK. The interactive bus continues to tour 13 European cities, offering fans several interactive experiences, including the opportunity to test their skills against the incredibly talented Neymar Jr, to learn more about the history of Qatar and the FIFA World Cup™, and to meet Sama – the first-ever MetaHuman cabin crew. Fans visiting the Qatar Airways-branded bus can enter a chance to win match tickets, and all-inclusive travel packages to the tournament, by sharing their experience on social media using the #FlytoQatar2022 hashtag.

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums designed to invoke the symbols of Arabian culture. The Al Bayt Stadium will host the Opening Match with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the tournament’s Final, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums, which include Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium, will house 40,000 spectators.

With demand soaring, Qatar Airways has ramped up all-inclusive travel packages for fans to secure their place in world football’s biggest event. These packages include match tickets, return flights and accommodation, allowing passionate football fans across the world to follow their favourite team at qatarairways.com/FIFA2022.

As FIFA’s Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™, and the FIFA Arab Cup™, all of which were hosted in Qatar. The airline is also eagerly anticipating the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – the first in the Middle East.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ 2022