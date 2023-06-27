Qatar Airways Delivers Successful Showcase at Paris Air Show 2023

Qatar Airways achieved resounding success at the recently concluded Paris Air Show 2023, where it showcased its latest innovations, products, and services. The airline has also once again been recognised for its outstanding experience by securing the World’s Best Business Class accolade at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023.

The Paris Air Show 2023, 19-25 June, returned to the stage after a four-year hiatus, bringing together global aviation industry stakeholders, leaders, and enthusiasts. During the event, Qatar Airways captivated guests with its state-of-the-art aircraft fleet, including the Airbus A350-1000, the Gulfstream G700, and the all-luxurious Airbus 319 Corporate Jet. The airline’s revolutionary Qsuite, recognised as the “World’s Best Business Class” for the tenth time by Skytrax, also took centre-stage with its unmatched luxury, privacy, and comfort.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker unveiled the new Gulfstream G700 in the presence of Qatar’s Minister of Transport, H.E. Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to France, H.E. Sheikh Ali bin Jassem Al-Thani, Chief Operating Officer of HIA, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, and President of Gulfstream Aerospace, Mark Burns.

In a crowning achievement, Qatar Airways also received several accolades at the Skytrax

World Airline Awards 2023, further solidifying its status as the leading airline in the industry. The awards won by Qatar Airways at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023 include:

World’s Best Business Class

World’s Best Business Class Lounge – Al Mourjan Lounge

World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining

Best Airline in the Middle East



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are immensely proud of our achievements at the highly-anticipated Paris Air Show 2023 and the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023. The recognition we have received for our accomplishments signifies our sustained pursuit of excellence, commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for redefining air travel. We receive these accolades on behalf of our dynamic team, whose dedication to elevating passenger experience at each touchpoint continues to deliver a truly unmatched travel experience.”

Qatar Airways’ success at the Paris Air Show 2023 and the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023 demonstrate the airline’s purpose to deliver passenger satisfaction and pioneer innovation as benchmarks for the industry, reinforcing Qatar Airways as the airline of choice for global travellers.