Radisson Hotel Group expands its presence in J&K with the opening of Radisson Hotel Sonamarg

Radisson Hotel Group has further strengthened its presence in Jammu and Kashmir with the opening of Radisson Hotel Sonamarg. This is the Group’s seventh operational hotel in the region. Nestled in a picturesque valley, trout-filled rivers, green meadows, and awe-inspiring peaks, Sonamarg draws nature lovers and adventurers from far and wide to admire its beauty.

Located amid snow-capped mountains, Radisson Hotel Sonamarg is easy to reach from Srinagar International Airport and Mandi Bus Station via road within three hours depending on the season and traffic. It also has ample parking space for those traveling by personal vehicles.

“With a stronghold of 25 years in India, we are consistently expanding our portfolio and ensuring quality hospitality for travelers across the country. We foresee Radisson Hotel Group’s next phase of growth through a diversified presence and to translate this goal, we bring Radisson Hotel Sonamarg to Jammu and Kashmir. Our brand-new hotel will give guests a greater experience in one of India’s most-preferred holiday and leisure destinations. Additionally, the current summer break presents a perfect opportunity for tourists from across the nation to visit the town and admire its beauty. We are confident that our guests will find great value in choosing our hotel which will offer a memorable stay to them through our distinctive service excellence.” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel features spacious and modern rooms and suites, each thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Guests can choose from multiple room categories: deluxe rooms, junior suites, and executive suites that offer views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. These rooms are equipped with individual climate control options to keep the room at a comfortable temperature during freezing weather outside.

Keeping in mind the preference of today’s travelers, there has been a conscious effort to add healthy options to the menu. The hotel’s on-site restaurant – Riwayat offers chef’s signature dishes inspired by Kashmiri flavors, such as grilled trout or mutton rogan josh along with a special selection for children. Its all-day dining space has a delicious buffet and a la carte choices to suit all tastes where guests can dine in style by the cozy fireplace or relax outside on the terrace with stunning scenic views.

Radisson Hotel Sonamarg further provides guests with easy access to tourist attractions such as Thajiwas Glacier, Zojila Pass, Baltal Valley, Sarbal, Tabletop Trek, and many more. The hotel is also close to adventure activities such as Himalayan treks, snowmobiling, rock climbing, skiing, and sledding. Guests can also visit historical locations such as the Kargil War Memorial.

“It’s a matter of great honor for us to collaborate with the Radisson Hotel Group for another hotel opening. Our partnership commenced in 2017 with the opening of Radisson Srinagar and together we aim to create an exceptional guest experience that raises the benchmark for the industry. We admire the commitment and professionalism of RHG, and I have no doubt that this collaboration will result in significant growth of the hotel sector in Jammu and Kashmir.” said Mr. Waseem Mushtaq Gani, Managing Director and Mr. Naseem Mushtaq Gani, Managing Director of Grand Mumtaz Resort 2.

Santosh Pandey, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Sonamarg said, “We are thrilled to introduce Radisson Hotel Sonamarg to guests coming to beautiful Jammu and Kashmir. Our team is committed to crafting enthralling experiences for visitors and bringing forth Sonamarg’s unique charm. The hotel guarantees an exceptional stay immersed in the splendor of this wonderful location, from spectacular panoramas to kind hospitality.”

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 150 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefitted by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 64+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals.