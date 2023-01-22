Qatar Airways Brings Year of the Rabbit Celebrations to Passengers Onboard and its Premium Lounges

Qatar Airways celebrates the Lunar New Year with passengers travelling to and from far East Asia by introducing festive products and cuisine inspired by Chinese culture and the Year of the Rabbit.

Spreading the joy of the season, the World’s Best Airline will gift complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi codes, Qatar Duty Free discount vouchers and golden chocolate coins enclosed in beautifully designed traditional red envelopes - hóngbāo symbolising good luck and prosperity to its passengers. The Chinese New Year celebratory experience is available for passengers travelling on routes to and from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

Onboard the award-winning airline, passengers will indulge in an authentic Chinese dining experience that takes inspiration from dishes traditionally served during this auspicious occasion.

Business Class passengers will be welcomed with a refreshing Golden Mandarin Spice Mule – a special holiday beverage that symbolises abundance. As the flight progresses they can sit back and enjoy savoury prawn crackers as they sip on their beverage of choice, while the cabin crew prepare to surprise them with an elegant and celebratory dinner setting of oriental inspired lanterns, red and gold ornate ‘fan-shaped’ placemats symbolising wealth and stature and bespoke Year of the Rabbit themed menu cards offering a specially curated à la carte menu, featuring seafood wonton soup with shitake broth, mala spice beef roll with hoisin sauce, cucumber, and edamame salad. Entrée options include chilli garlic prawns with doupan sauce along with stir fried noodles and vegetables. For a light meal, passengers will be able to choose a delectable Kung Pao Chicken with Jasmine rice and gai lan.

The celebratory meal is drawn to a close with a black seasoned tofu mousse cake with goji berry, mandarin and sesame tuile.

Passengers travelling in the Economy Cabin will receive their meals as usual on a tray adorned with a specially designed tray liner with a complementing cutlery roll band and chopsticks. Passengers will begin their feast with an Asian noodle salad followed by sweet and sour prawns and fish paired with Jasmine rice and Asian vegetables; ending their dining experience on a sweet note with a zesty Mandarin mousse dessert with goji berries sesame crumble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travellers in all cabins will be offered a fortune cookie symbolising luck, fortune, fate and wisdom.

At Qatar Airways Premium Lounges in Doha and globally, passengers will join in the Year of the Rabbit celebrations with customised à la carte menus. Tables will be dressed with décor comprising of table lanterns, elegant chopstick designs and Chinese knot tassels leading to an indulgent selection of family favourite soups and entrees, flavourful main courses, and tempting desserts.