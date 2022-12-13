Qatar Airways Brings Football Legends Together to Host The Live Draw for the FIFA Legends Cup

Qatar Airways honoured some of the best football players to grace the field, as well as previous FIFA World Cup™ winners at the Qatar Airways House at the Hyatt Regency Oryx Hotel, and in the presence of FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

The event hosted the Live Draw for the FIFA Legends Tournament and was conducted by Marco Materazzi, Roberto Carlos and David Trezeguet. The tournament is set to take place between 15 and 16 December, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

As the FIFA Legends Cup sponsor, and Official Airline Partner of the FIFA World Cup™, Qatar Airways welcomed the FIFA Legends, including Ali Al Habsi, Cafu, Christian Vieri, Julio Cesar, Hristo Stoichkov, Jorge Campos, Juan Pablo Angel, Geremi Njitap and Javier Zanetti. To celebrate the evening, all guests were treated to a special performance by the internationally renowned artists, Cheb Khaled, DJ Rodge, pianist Sonja Park and violinist David Carpenter.

The FIFA Legends Cup will have eight teams take part in the competition, with each team comprising of 12 players – eight of which are men, two goal keepers and two women, in a six versus six match – 18 matches in total throughout the tournament.

As the Official Frequent Flyer Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, several new and existing Privilege Club members were offered an unforgettable football experience as part of the 11 December draw event, including a meet-and-greet with some of the best FIFA Legends in Doha.

Last week, Qatar Airways House hosted the ‘My Roots’ photography exhibition presented by renowned photographer, Sam Robles, showcasing all 28 prints of the collection along with a special video tribute by Dani Alves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Celebrating these legends and honouring them at the Qatar Airways House is an important part of furthering Qatar’s legacy in this wondrous sport. So far, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ has been a tremendous success. As the Official Airline of the Journey, we support the four remaining teams and are excited to see who will take home the Winner’s Trophy on 18 December.”

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ almost at its finale, 13 and 14 December will feature the Semi-Finals, with matches held at Lusail Stadium between Argentina and Croatia, and France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium, respectively. Subsequently, the third place match will take place on 17 December at Khalifa International Stadium, followed by the much-anticipated Final on 18 December at Lusail Stadium.

The tournament has been held across eight world-class stadiums designed to invoke the feel of Arabian culture. The Al Bayt Stadium hosted the Opening Match with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the Final Match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums, which include Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium, house 40,000 spectators.