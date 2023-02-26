QANTAS AND JETSTAR DISCOUNT MORE THAN ONE MILLION SEATS

Qantas and Jetstar are making it easier for Australians to lock in their travel plans for the rest of the year with more than one million discounted seats up for grabs in their latest network-wide sales.

From last week, one-way fares are available from $39* on Jetstar and $99^ on Qantas. Business class fares are available from $499 on Qantas.

Between Qantas, QantasLink and Jetstar, the sales span more than 170 routes around Australia including capital cities and regional towns from Cairns and Canberra to Ballina and Brisbane. Jetstar is also offering sale fares on more than 20 international routes, with fares starting from $175* one-way.

The sale fares are on average 30 per cent lower than Qantas’ normal lead-in fares and up to 60 per cent lower for Jetstar.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the sale would help travellers plan ahead for their next holiday or business trip.

“We’re seeing really strong demand as Australians continue to put travel at the top of their shopping list. We’ve been adding new routes to help meet that demand, especially to leisure destinations, and we’ve put a lot of sales into the market,” said Mr Joyce.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today we’re putting more than one million seats on sale, with discounted flights to almost every city and regional town in our network across Australia, and some great international destinations with Jetstar.

“This is the ninth network-wide sale from Qantas and Jetstar in the past six months and we have more planned,” added Mr Joyce.

This week, Qantas added tens of thousands of additional international reward seats – flights than can be booked for as few as 8,000 Qantas points – for its Frequent Flyers through to 31 December 2023.

Qantas and Jetstar are encouraging customers with COVID credits – travel credit left over from the pandemic – to use them in booking their sale fares. COVID credits received during the pandemic expire at the end of 2023, with customers needing to book and travel before then. A dedicated hotline has been established to assist customers using their travel credit. Customers can call the Travel Credit Concierge Team on 1300 171 505 or visit the Travel Credits Hub online.

Qantas fares include checked baggage, complimentary food and beverages, free Wi-Fi and seat selection.