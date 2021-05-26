Singapore Airlines aims for carbon neutrality by 2050

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has announced its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The airline said the move reinforced a long-standing strategy of working towards decarbonisation and environmental sustainability across its operations.

The airlines - Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SIA Cargo - will use multiple levers to achieve this goal.

These include investing in new-generation aircraft, achieving higher operational efficiency, adopting low-carbon technology such as sustainable aviation fuels and sourcing for high quality carbon offsets.

SIA Group has pursued multiple projects in support of its sustainability goals even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

For example, the group completed the installation of solar panels on all of its office buildings in Singapore.

This generates renewable energy that provides up to 18 per cent of its electricity demand, or enough to power around 2,300 four-room apartments in Singapore for a year.

Goh Choon Phong, chief executive, Singapore Airlines, said: “We have remained focused on our sustainability goals even as we navigated the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We know that this is also an increasingly important issue to both our customers and staff.

“With this pledge to achieve net-zero emissions, we buttress the SIA Group’s leadership position on this topic and reinforce our commitment to finding ways to tackle our impact on the environment.”