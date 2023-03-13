prizeotel launches prizePromise sustainability commitment

As prizeotel continues to expand its European portfolio in 2023, the brand is reinforcing its sustainability commitment to the planet, people, communities and team members with the launch of its prizePromise

“90%1 of consumers are looking for sustainable options when booking travel, especially for young lifestyle brands like prizeotel. With prizePromise we have made a conscious choice to provide all the essential elements of a sustainable stay, in line with Radisson Hotel Group’s leading sustainability strategy. Although inflationary pressure on our business is high, we believe in sustainable travel and cannot shy away from our responsibility for a sustainable future”, said Connor Ryterski, Managing Director, prizeotel.

The prizePromise sustainability commitment includes:

100% Carbon Neutral Stays – prizeotel is the first urban design brand to make all stays carbon neutral at no cost or effort for guests. Every prizeotel stay across the brand’s 16 properties, representing more than 3,200 rooms, is carbon neutral in support of the REDD+ Verified Carbon Standard, Rimba Raya biodiversity reserve project. This natural climate solution preserves more than 64,000 hectares of tropical peat swamp forest in Indonesia.

Green Housekeeping – prizeotel has partnered with Dr. Schnell, a pioneering climate neutral brand since 2021 for its use of eco-friendly cleaning products. Upon check-in at every prizeotel property, guests are asked whether they would like green housekeeping during the stay. Guests who opt for green housekeeping are given drinks tokens to be used at that hotel during their stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elimination of single-use plastics – prizeotel is eliminating single use plastics from its hotels and replacing them with reusable dispensers and biodegradable materials. Filtered water tap installations will also be placed in all lobbies across the portfolio.

Enabling green mobility – prizeotel properties will offer EV charging stations in cooperation with mobility partners. prizeotel hotels are conveniently located near public transportation so guests can maximize their use of trains and public transport. prizeotel also pays for public transport for all employees to reduce their pollution footprint on the planet.

Trusted actions with Hotel Sustainability Basics – all prizeotel properties are implementing the Hotel Sustainability Basics, 12 essential sustainability criteria focused on resource efficiency, the planet, and people, all verified by a third party.

Aiming for Net Zero by 2050 with Green Buildings – all new build prizeotel properties will be certified as green buildings, and each conversion hotel will have a dedicated plan to improve the building’s environmental performance. Aligned with LEED, BREEAM, and EDGE certifications, Radisson Hotel Group’s Build Planet guidelines ensure hotels are renovated or built based on a series of sustainable requirements from the preliminary assessment phase through to the operational phase, including the use of sustainable materials and an efficient use of resources.

prizeotel properties offer a lifestyle midscale experience with a unique and eclectic personality, at the investment cost of an economy hotel. The compelling design proposition brand is suitable for new-builds and conversions with high GOP margins (+50%) and a lean operating model. Each property is a unique space for travelers looking for more modern living spaces, co-working areas to “meet and mingle”, temporary homes for digital nomads, meeting places for an international community, and inspiring places to work, network, and enjoy life. All rooms radiate an eclectic mix of urban style and relaxed ambience.

Watch here the prizePromise video

1https://www.expediagroup.com/media/media-details/2022/New-Global-Research-from-Expedia-Group-Spotlights-Growing-Consumer-Interest-in-Sustainable-Tourism/default.aspx