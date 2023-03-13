Marriott International Signs Agreement With Neom to Open Three Properties Within Sindalah

Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with NEOM to open three properties on its luxury island destination Sindalah, situated in the Red Sea off the northwest coast of Saudi Arabia.

The multi-deal agreement includes Saudi Arabia’s first Autograph Collection Hotels property, as well as two Luxury Collection properties.

“NEOM is one of the most highly-anticipated developments in the world and we look forward to working with its team to develop these three exciting properties,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “The Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection Hotels properties will express their own unique personality inspired by the exceptional natural landscapes of NEOM. We continue to see growth opportunities for our brand portfolio within the destination and Saudi Arabia overall.”

The Luxury Collection in Sindalah

Offering global travelers a gateway to the world’s most captivating destinations, The Luxury Collection is expected to open two properties in the highly anticipated island destination, featuring transformational experiences and destination-rooted authenticity. Slated to open in 2024, a beach resort will offer a mix of 70 luxury rooms and suites, including one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom villas all featuring private pools. The second project, projected to open in 2024, is expected to be an all-suite property offering 115 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury suites, and will be situated in the heart of the retail and marina district of Sindalah. Both Luxury Collection properties are set to showcase multiple culinary experiences and leisure facilities.

Autograph Collection in Sindalah

Autograph Collection Hotels are a product of passion inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special. Expected to open in 2024, the Autograph Collection property in Sindalah is anticipated to offer rich immersive moments that will leave a lasting imprint for guests. Plans for the resort include 66 rooms and suites, including one- and two-bedroom villas, multiple dining options, a kids club, and a spa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sindalah is the first of a group of islands that will be developed in NEOM and is set to be among the most alluring destinations in the Red Sea. The island will feature exquisite facilities and exclusive offerings surrounded by a stunning and diverse ocean environment home to over 2,000 marine species, 600 of which are endemic to the Red Sea.

Extending over an area of approximately 840,000 square meters, Sindalah will be a new destination for one-of-a-kind nautical and yachting experiences, located just 17 hours sail from the Mediterranean and featuring a prestigious 86-berth marina for yachts up to 75 meters and serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180m. Additionally, the island will include over 400 ultra-premium hotel rooms and 300 top-end suites, a beach club, a glamorous yacht club, and 38 unique culinary offerings.

“Marriott International offers one of the most compelling portfolios in the entire industry and enjoys a stellar reputation in the region. We are thrilled by the prospect of working together and look forward to building a hospitality experience that captures the spirit of Sindalah’s year-long appeal, while creating unforgettable memories for our guests,” added Chris Newman, Executive Director, Hotel Development at NEOM, the division responsible for building a future-centric hospitality ecosystem in the region.

The first destination in NEOM to start welcoming guests, Sindalah is expected to welcome guests from early 2024. The three projects are expected to the first hotels to open on the island.