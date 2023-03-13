Experience the Best of Both Dubai Anantara Resorts with Exclusive Combined Offer

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort have announced a new exclusive offer for guests who want to experience the best of both worlds during their holiday stay in Dubai. Two-Island Escape – The Palm & World Islands showcases the two resorts as a unique escape, inviting guests to stay for a combined duration of at least seven nights, on the world-famous Palm Jumeirah and the World Islands.

The offer includes a multitude of benefits such as stays in private pool villas, access to kids and teens clubs, stunning infinity pools, private beaches, and half-board meal plans, allowing guests to indulge in a delicious breakfast paired with either lunch or dinner daily in all the resorts’ world-class restaurants,

Offering a luxurious escape on a private beach with stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah shoreline, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is an oasis of serenity, providing guests with a haven of verdant tranquillity and relaxation amidst the hustle and bustle of Dubai. The resort provides the opportunity to spend blissful days in a One Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, allowing guests to make the most of their holiday, with villa hosts who cater to every need. Savour the convenience of an in-villa gourmet breakfast or the extensive selection at Crescendo every morning to recharge, then enjoy a day at leisure on the expansive shoreline or swimming in the interconnected chilled lagoon pools throughout the resort, the renowned oasis of tranquillity at Anantara Spa and the award-winning dining outlets.

Meanwhile, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort gives guests the chance to escape the city and enjoy a secluded island retreat with an array of recreational aquatic and land activities, among other entertainment options. The idyllic resort features 70 elegant guest rooms, suites, and villas catered to with two specialty restaurants, 24-hour in-room dining, and unforgettable personal experiences, from Hamacland, a bespoke floating breakfast, to Dining by Design in a private bubble location in a secluded area. Anantara Spa and Cinema Under the Stars add to the special moments, while beachside water sports, Kids and Teens Club, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre leave guests wanting for nothing during their combined stay. The shoreside charm of the Anantara One Bedroom Beach Pool Villa lets families revel in nature, with a private pool to refresh. Soak up the sun in your private space where a morning coffee will be accompanied by birdsong. Discover the perfect space to have a tranquil holiday.

The boat ride itself, between the two resorts, offers a unique opportunity to view Dubai’s magnificent skyline from the water with breath-taking views over the city’s iconic landmarks, enjoying the breeze while cruising on the Arabian Gulf.

ADVERTISEMENT

From land and from sea, the Two-Island Escape – The Palm & World Islands offers a unique perspective on Dubai, from two iconic islands in tow idyllic resorts.

For all enquiries regarding Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort or to book your stay please visit www.anantara.com/en/world-islands-dubai, email [email protected] or call +971 4 567 8777.

For all enquiries regarding Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort or to book your stay please visit https://www.anantara.com/en/palm-dubai, email us at [email protected], or call +971 4 567 8999.