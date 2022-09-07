Pride of Britain Hotels has teamed up with sustainability specialists Earthcheck to develop its environmental credentials and achieve green certification for its member hotels.

The partnership signals the boutique hotel group’s commitment to sustainable practices across its more than 50 UK properties, which include renowned luxury properties such as The Athenaeum in Mayfair, Grantley Hall in the Yorkshire Dales, and the Torridon in the Scottish Highlands.

All Pride of Britain’s hotels will be EarthCheck certified and given access to educational seminars on improving sustainability. Many member properties have already incorporated eco-friendly practices beyond recycling and eliminating plastic straws.

Pride of Britain Hotels’ chief executive Kalindi Juneja said: “We are delighted to be partnering with EarthCheck, and their world leading sustainability certification programme EarthCheck Certified, a move which signifies our ongoing efforts to encourage sustainability across our hotel collection.”

“This partnership will allow our member hotels to take the next steps on their journey to becoming eco-certified hotels by the leading environmental organisation in this field,” Juneja added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It can be a daunting process for smaller, independent hotels to become more sustainable and having the expertise and guidance of EarthCheck will be invaluable. All our hotels are at a varied stage of this journey – one that will not bring overnight change but will require slow steps towards this mission.”