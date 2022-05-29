Post Expo 2020: Brazil keeps up the momentum for sustainable opportunities of the world

Participation of Brazil in Expo 2020 Dubai helped the South American nation inspire the world by showcasing the best of its resourcefulness, determination and entrepreneurship for the mankind. The nation is determined to carry forward the increased momentum with excellent opportunities and ‘seeds of ideas’ from Dubai to Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, says an official statement.

The Expo participation, spearheaded by the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), has been a full-spectrum affair for Brazil for half a year marked by the visit of the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, senior ministers, business and trade delegates and other high-level dignitaries. During the Presidential visit, Brazil also conferred the country’s highest honour, the National Order of the Southern Cross on HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Commenting on the impetus generated in the Dubai event, Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner General of Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said that the world hailed Brazil’s outstanding initiatives to create awareness on several global challenges and offering innovative solutions for them. “Our pavilion played a key role to share the nation’s extensive knowledge and experience in providing resources, ideas and innovative solutions that serve humanity to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life.”

“Being a hub for innovation and sustainability for all six months of its stay at the Expo in Dubai, our pavilion created an innovative, immersive, and unforgettable experience for the world with every aspect of the Brazilian life. Expo 2020, being an incredible opportunity for the exchange of cultures from all over the world, the Brazil pavilion showcased the world a myriad of possibilities that a platform like Expo could offer,” he added.

“We inspired the world with a number of ideas that can be taken up contribute to reducing their impact on the planet. Through its partnership with Itaipu Binacional, the pavilion showcased the flying rivers of the Amazon to its visitors. In a region like the Middle East that has a scarcity of water resources the concept of Itaipu’s exhibition proved to be extremely attractive,” Filho further said.

According to Raphael Nascimento, Brazil Pavilion Director, the relationship between the UAE and Brazil has always been quite strong with Brazil being one of the largest food exporters to the UAE for several decades. “Our Expo participation catalyzed and cemented its relationships with the UAE, the Middle East and other global nations that was part of the nearly 200 country participants of the six-month long show.”

“The innumerable doors opened up for the UAE-Brazil relations means that the friendship between the nations is going to reach new heights. As the flow of foreign investments between the two countries continues to grow, it will be exciting to see the new possibilities created through this ever-growing partnership,” he added.

“Overall, we have been able to present a complete picture of Brazil to a global audience and we are confident that this has done immense good to us in promoting the country’s culture, food, trade, travel and tourism and investments,” Nascimento concluded.

During the expo, the Brazil Pavilion also celebrated the achievement of being chosen as a country which houses three of the seven world wonders and nature attractions– the Iguacu waterfalls, the Amazon, and The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, built in 1931. New7Wonders, the organization that leads the selection of the new seven wonders of world and nature also unveiled Wonder Markers at the Brazil pavilion.