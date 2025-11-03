COP30 to Feature Regenerative Tourism Experiences in the Brazilian Amazon

During COP30, MUDA! – The Brazilian Collective for Responsible Tourism invites conference participants and visitors to take part in two regenerative tourism experiences on islands near Belém (PA). These initiatives showcase how community-based tourism and bioeconomy practices can inspire new ways to address the climate and social crises.

Taking place on November 16 and 17, the immersive experiences will be held on the islands of Cotijuba and Combu, in partnership with the Movimento de Mulheres das Ilhas de Belém (MMIB) and the Combu Island Sustainability Committee. The goal is to provide a genuine and transformative immersion in Amazonian territories, guided by those who live in and care for the forest, while valuing the leadership of local communities and their regenerative practices.

On November 16, in Cotijuba, the experience “A Day on the Island: Medicinal Herbs and Ancestral Gardens” invites participants to slow down and reconnect with the wisdom of the forest. The itinerary includes a visit to the Farmácia Viva project, which revives the traditional use of medicinal herbs, and to the productive backyard of Dona Deca, along the Caminho da Priprioca. Lunch will be served at Vai Quem Quer beach, featuring a dessert made with priprioca — a fragrant root symbolizing the meeting between tradition and innovation.

On November 17, on Combu Island, the experience “Breakfast at Combu: Bioeconomy, Handicrafts, and Riverside Tourism” dives into the flavors and knowledge of the Amazonian bioeconomy. The program includes visits to the legendary Dona Nena’s Chocolate House — a local icon in cacao and artisanal chocolate production — and to Eco Restaurante Saldosa Maloca, where guests will enjoy the Açaí Tuíra experience, ending with tastings and a traditional Amazonian lunch featuring grilled fish moqueca, jambu rice, pirão, and crispy farofa.

The activities have limited spots and include transportation, meals, and guidance from the host communities. Participation fees range from US$113 to US$148 per day, with a special combo available for both experiences. Full scholarships will be offered to participants unable to cover the costs.

The experiences are designed as meaningful encounters for exchange and learning, connecting COP30 participants with the true guardians of the Amazon. The initiative also reinforces the role of responsible tourism as a tool for conservation, inclusion, and the strengthening of local economies.

Registration: https://coletivomuda.tur.br/cop30/



Organized by: MUDA! – The Brazilian Collective for Responsible Tourism