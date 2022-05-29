Editor’s choice for maximising your day at IMEX

Up, up and away! The IMEX team welcomes you to IMEX in Frankfurt 2022

Today

Make a blind date with knowledge first thing as SITE and the SITE Foundation share research to help you steer a course through COVID-19, conflict and climate change: 09:00-09:50, Dialog 9.2, Hall 9.

Head into the canyon at the Inspiration Hub, Hall 9, 10:30-11:15 to hear Skift Meetings’ Editor-in-Chief Miguel Neves give you the ultimate guide to event tech in 2022.

Join IMEX sustainability consultant, Eric Wallinger at MeetGreen, as he shows you how every decision you make around event food and beverage influences your environmental footprint or ‘foodprint’: 13:00-13:30, Inspiration Hub campfire, Hall 9.

Pink reigns supreme at tw’s Pink Hour with pink bubbly, pink cupcakes and pink hats, 16:00-17:00, stand G110. Or if a beer, rye-bread chips and a hygge time by the fire is more your thing, head to VisitDenmark, stand F260, 17:00-18:00.

And if you still have networking energy to spare after a busy day on the show floor, we’ll see you up on the Galeria’s roof terrace with the spectacular Frankfurt skyline as your backdrop, for dinner and drinks at the new incarnation of cim-clubbing @IMEX, organised by CIM and EVINTRA, sponsored by Ungerboeck and Aldiana. Register here.

Tomorrow

There’s only one place to be at 06:30 tomorrow morning, and it’s not under the duvet; it’s on the start line for the IMEXrun down on the river by the Holbeinsteg Bridge. Meeting at 06:30 for a 07:00 start. Register at VOQIN stand C350. Once you’ve registered, pick up your run t-shirt from sponsors, Italy, at stand D400. On your marks…