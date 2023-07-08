Popular Holiday Destination Issues Warning About Invasive Algae Causing Unpleasant Odor On Beaches

On the southern coast of Spain, rugulopteryx Okamurae is a new species.

It is believed that the algae has arrived from Asia, and it is emitting a foul odor.

This development is a blow to many holidaymakers from the United Kingdom who love visiting Canos de Meca Beach in Cadiz.

Bookings for the popular Spanish holiday destination have been cancelled by tourists.

Cadiz reported recently that it welcomed 100,000 British tourists, and the total number of visitors to Spain will exceed 18 million by 2022.

The first problems in Andalucia began to be recorded a few year ago, but the rising sea level has only exacerbated the problem.

Ecologistas en Accion spokeswoman said that the situation was “a real catastrophe, especially for fishing”.

Then they added, “They cast the nets and only capture algae.”

“It is a significant danger, but no-one has taken it seriously until people have not been able to even get into the water due to the amount of algae there is.”

The spokesperson also cautioned that because algae does not have predators, it is difficult to control the smell.

The centre-left party PSOE is the opposition in the Cadiz Parliament. They claim that tourists are leaving the beaches because of the algae swarm.

The local PSOE branch stated: “It cannot be said that it is an isolated event, since for more than a few months, in places such as Los Canos de Meca beach, Playa del Carmen or Yerbabuena.

“You are seeing such an enormous amount that it practically covers the sand.”

They also mentioned: “Tourists are leaving our beaches because of the image generated by the algae due to its unhealthiness and its putrefaction.”

The situation is being resolved by using tractors and diggers.

The local economy has been hit hard by the increase in cancellations during a busy summer season.